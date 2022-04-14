UrduPoint.com

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Fixture

Muhammad Rameez Published April 14, 2022 | 02:54 PM

UEFA Champions League semifinals fixture

Following is the UEFA Champions League semifinals fixture after the quarterfinals were concluded on Wednesday

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :-- Following is the UEFA Champions League semifinals fixture after the quarterfinals were concluded on Wednesday: Manchester City (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain) First leg - April 26 Second leg - May 4 Liverpool (England) vs Villarreal (Spain)First leg - April 27Second leg - May 3

