Following is the UEFA Champions League semifinals fixture after the quarterfinals were concluded on Wednesday

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :-- Following is the UEFA Champions League semifinals fixture after the quarterfinals were concluded on Wednesday: Manchester City (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain) First leg - April 26 Second leg - May 4 Liverpool (England) vs Villarreal (Spain)First leg - April 27Second leg - May 3