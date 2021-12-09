UrduPoint.com

UEFA Conference League's Tottenham-Rennais Match Canceled Over COVID-19 Infections - Club

Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021)   The football match between England's Tottenham Hotspur and French Stade Rennais of UEFA Europa Conference League has been canceled over a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the English team, the latter said in a statement.

"We can confirm that our UEFA Europa Conference League Group G home fixture against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) after a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club. Discussions are ongoing with UEFA and we shall provide a further update on this fixture in due course," the statement said on late Wednesday.

The club also decided to close the First Team area of the Training Center in line with the health advisers' recommendations.

