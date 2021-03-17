UEFA Confident That Champions League Final Can Be Held With Spectators - Reports

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is confident that the 2021 Champions League final in Istanbul will take place with spectators present at matches, the ESPN broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources

Although some games of the last 16 of the competition were played at neutral venues, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union of European Football Associations is hopeful that the later stage of the tournament will take place as usual on a home and away basis, according to the US sports channel.

The UEFA is hoping that as the vaccination campaign in Europe is gathering steam, a small number of fans will be allowed to view the final game, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 29.

Last year's final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain took place in Lisbon at an empty stadium.