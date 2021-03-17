UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Confident That Champions League Final Can Be Held With Spectators - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:37 PM

UEFA Confident That Champions League Final Can Be Held With Spectators - Reports

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is confident that the 2021 Champions League final in Istanbul will take place with spectators present at matches, the ESPN broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is confident that the 2021 Champions League final in Istanbul will take place with spectators present at matches, the ESPN broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Although some games of the last 16 of the competition were played at neutral venues, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union of European Football Associations is hopeful that the later stage of the tournament will take place as usual on a home and away basis, according to the US sports channel.

The UEFA is hoping that as the vaccination campaign in Europe is gathering steam, a small number of fans will be allowed to view the final game, which is scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 29.

Last year's final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain took place in Lisbon at an empty stadium.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe Lisbon Istanbul May PSG Bayern Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The latest Samsung A-series is water and dust proo ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese Authorities to Meet Friday to Approve New ..

2 minutes ago

French Data Privacy Watchdog Opens Probe Into Club ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar series promotes Dubai as ide ..

9 minutes ago

Italy to Produce Sputnik V for Nations Already Usi ..

2 minutes ago

Atlanta Shooting Suspect Believed to Have Sexual A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.