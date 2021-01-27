UrduPoint.com
UEFA Confirms Plans To Conduct Euro 2020 In 12 Cities, Will Decide On Spectators In April

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 10:37 PM

UEFA Confirms Plans to Conduct Euro 2020 in 12 Cities, Will Decide on Spectators in April

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has confirmed its decision to host the European Championship (Euro 2020) in 12 cities, as previously planned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has confirmed its decision to host the European Championship (Euro 2020) in 12 cities, as previously planned.

Due to rapidly changing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline for the decision on admission of spectators to UEFA Euro 2020 was postponed to early April.

