UEFA Confirms Transfer of Champions League Final in St. Petersburg to 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) UEFA has confirmed transfer of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg from 2021 to 2022 after the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon.

Sky Sport Italia said on Monday that Istanbul, which was supposed to host the Champions League 2019/20 final, will be the host of the finals in the 2020/21 season, and St. Petersburg will host the tournament's final in 2022.

The finals, semi-finals and quarter-finals of the current season's Champions League will be held in the 'Final 8' format in Lisbon from August 12-23, UEFA said.

"The #UCL quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Lisbon between 12 and 23 August 2020. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures," the tournament said on Twitter.

UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen between 10 and 21 August 2020 as single-leg fixtures as well.

The final of the Champions League 2019/20 was initially scheduled for May 30 in Istanbul.