UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA on Friday demanded that Ukraine make changes to their jersey for Euro 2020 to remove a "political" slogan that sparked protests from Russia.

European football's governing body said the message "Glory to our Heroes", a rallying cry during the 2014 anti-Russian protests in Ukraine that is featured inside the shirt, was "clearly political in nature".