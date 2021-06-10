UrduPoint.com
UEFA Demands Ukraine Make Changes To 'political' Jersey

Thu 10th June 2021

UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' jersey

UEFA on Friday demanded that Ukraine make changes to their jersey for Euro 2020 to remove a "political" slogan that sparked protests from Russia

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA on Friday demanded that Ukraine make changes to their jersey for Euro 2020 to remove a "political" slogan that sparked protests from Russia.

European football's governing body said the message "Glory to our Heroes", a rallying cry during the 2014 anti-Russian protests in Ukraine that is featured inside the shirt, was "clearly political in nature".

