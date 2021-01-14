UEFA EURO 2020 Organizing Committee Sets Deadline for Ticket Return for January 26, 2021

The organizing committee of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which has been rescheduled for 2021, has set a deadline for ticket return for 26 January, UEFA said in an update

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The organizing committee of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which has been rescheduled for 2021, has set a deadline for ticket return for 26 January, UEFA said in an update.

The European Championship, which is still called EURO 2020, will be held in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg, from June 11 to July 11, 2021. The stadium on Krestovsky Island will host three Group B matches, as well as one quarterfinal.

"If you've bought tickets but can no longer attend, you can return your tickets until 14:00 CET on 26 January 2021," the tournament's ticketing section says.

If the number of seats in the stadium is reduced or the maches are played behind closed doors, UEFA will return the money to the fans. In case of illness, including COVID-19, the buyer can transfer the ticket to family members or friends. Fans planning to attend matches in St. Petersburg (including citizens and residents of Russia) must obtain a Fan ID to enter the stadium (passports issued before October 1 are invalid, a new one must be issued), the update says.