UEFA EURO 2020 to Begin as Planned Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The 2020 European football championship will begin on June 12 as planned, the UEFA press office told Sputnik on Tuesday, after national football associations urged the governing body to postpone the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"EURO 2020 will kick off on 12th June 2020 in Rome. UEFA is in touch with the relevant international and local authorities regarding the Coronavirus and its development. There is no need to change anything in the planned timetable. The issue will be kept under constant scrutiny," the press service said.