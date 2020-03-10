UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA EURO 2020 To Begin As Planned Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Press Service

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

UEFA EURO 2020 to Begin as Planned Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Press Service

The 2020 European football championship will begin on June 12 as planned, the UEFA press office told Sputnik on Tuesday, after national football associations urged the governing body to postpone the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The 2020 European football championship will begin on June 12 as planned, the UEFA press office told Sputnik on Tuesday, after national football associations urged the governing body to postpone the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"EURO 2020 will kick off on 12th June 2020 in Rome. UEFA is in touch with the relevant international and local authorities regarding the Coronavirus and its development. There is no need to change anything in the planned timetable. The issue will be kept under constant scrutiny," the press service said.

Related Topics

Football Rome Euro June 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rejuvenation of rivers contributed to reducing une ..

46 minutes ago

Morocco announces first coronavirus death

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 10 Mar 2020

3 minutes ago

CPEC ,a strategic alliance between two nations: A ..

3 minutes ago

High quality of cannabis recovers near Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Trump not to attend Russia's V-day celebrations in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.