UEFA Europa Conference League To Kick Off In 2021

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:09 PM

UEFA Europa Conference League to kick off in 2021

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :European football's governing body UEFA announced late Tuesday a new annual competition, the UEFA Europa Conference League, set to be a third-tier club tournament following the Champions League and Europa League.

The new tournament will kick off in the 2021-2022 season ''The new competition will start in 2021 and is aimed at giving more clubs in more countries a chance to participate in European football,'' the UEFA tweeted. Conference League games will be held on Thursdays.

UEFA also announced its choice of stadiums to host next year's Europa League Final and Super Cup.

Spanish La Liga club Sevilla's stadium Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan will host the 2021 UEFA Europa League final, UEFA said in a statement. The 2021 UEFA Super Cup will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

