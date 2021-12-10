UEFA Europa League knockout stage line-up

List of teams to have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after Thursday's final group games: Group winners

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :List of teams to have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after Thursday's final group games: Group winners: Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), West Ham United (ENG) Runners-up: Rangers (SCO), Real Sociedad (ESP), Napoli (ITA), Olympiakos (GRE), Lazio (ITA), Braga (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) Dropped out of Champions League: RB Leipzig (GER), Porto (POR), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Barcelona (ESP), Atalanta (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) - Eight group winners advance to round of 16 - Runners-up and Champions League dropouts go into knockout round play-offs, where they will be kept apart and teams from the same country cannot face each other.

- Knockout round play-off draw to take place on Monday, December 13 from 1200 GMT- Ties to be played on February 17 and 24, with winners advancing to round of 16