UrduPoint.com

UEFA Europa League Knockout Stage Line-up

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:09 PM

UEFA Europa League knockout stage line-up

List of teams to have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after Thursday's final group games: Group winners

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :List of teams to have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after Thursday's final group games: Group winners: Lyon (FRA), Monaco (FRA), Spartak Moscow (RUS), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Galatasaray (TUR), Red Star Belgrade (SRB), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), West Ham United (ENG) Runners-up: Rangers (SCO), Real Sociedad (ESP), Napoli (ITA), Olympiakos (GRE), Lazio (ITA), Braga (POR), Real Betis (ESP), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) Dropped out of Champions League: RB Leipzig (GER), Porto (POR), Borussia Dortmund (GER), Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA), Barcelona (ESP), Atalanta (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) - Eight group winners advance to round of 16 - Runners-up and Champions League dropouts go into knockout round play-offs, where they will be kept apart and teams from the same country cannot face each other.

- Knockout round play-off draw to take place on Monday, December 13 from 1200 GMT- Ties to be played on February 17 and 24, with winners advancing to round of 16

Related Topics

Rangers Moscow Zagreb Lyon Leipzig Frankfurt Tiraspol Monaco Ita Braga Porto Belgrade Barcelona Same Petersburg February December Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Sevilla Borussia

Recent Stories

International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

International Human Rights Day observed at UVAS

13 minutes ago
 US govt wins appeal against block on Assange extra ..

US govt wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

30 seconds ago
 Russia says UK ruling on Assange extradition 'sham ..

Russia says UK ruling on Assange extradition 'shameful'

32 seconds ago
 PAF releases documentary to tribute Flt Lt Saeed S ..

PAF releases documentary to tribute Flt Lt Saeed Shaheed's 1971 War heroics

4 minutes ago
 Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Dange ..

Kerch Strait Incident Proves Potential Harm, Danger of Such Provocative Actions ..

15 minutes ago
 780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio dr ..

780 policemen to perform duty during anti-polio drive in Haripur

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.