UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Draw in full for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals: Quarter-finals Manchester United (ENG) v Sevilla (ESP) Juventus (ITA) v Sporting (POR) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) Feyenoord (NED) v Roma (ITA) -- First legs to be played on April 13, second legs on April 20 Semi-finals Juventus (ITA) or Sporting (POR) v Manchester United (ENG) or Sevilla (ESP) Feyenoord (NED) or Roma (ITA) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) or Union Saint-Gilloise (BEL) -- First legs to be played on May 11, second legs on May 18 -- Final to be played on May 31 in Budapest