UEFA Europa League Quarter-final And Semi-final Draw
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, made on Friday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, made on Friday:
Quarter-finals
Liverpool (ENG) v Atalanta (ITA)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v West Ham United (ENG)
Benfica (POR) v Marseille (FRA)
- First legs to be played April 11, second legs April 18
Semi-finals
Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta
AC Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham United
Recent Stories
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan
Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa
EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 1711 minutes ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters8 minutes ago
-
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 20248 minutes ago
-
Champions League quarter-final tie-by-tie guide2 hours ago
-
Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draw2 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters2 hours ago
-
Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins2 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
Boxer Hamid Khan Swati gears up for World Championship with intensive training in UK3 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai3 hours ago
-
Pak to host NZ, SA for tri-series in January 20253 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters3 hours ago