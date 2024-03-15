Open Menu

UEFA Europa League Quarter-final And Semi-final Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, made on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, made on Friday:

Quarter-finals

AC Milan (ITA) v Roma (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG) v Atalanta (ITA)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v West Ham United (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Marseille (FRA)

- First legs to be played April 11, second legs April 18

Semi-finals

Benfica or Marseille v Liverpool or Atalanta

AC Milan or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or West Ham United

- First legs to be played May 2, second legs May 9

