UEFA European Championship Will Be Held In 12 Cities From June 11 To July 11, 2021

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:44 AM

UEFA European Championship Will Be Held in 12 Cities From June 11 to July 11, 2021

The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has approved the dates of the European Championship and the list of cities that will host the tournament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has approved the dates of the European Championship and the list of cities that will host the tournament.

The meeting of UEFA Executive Committee takes place on Wednesday in online mode.

Euro 2020, which was postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 12 cities: London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao and St. Petersburg.

The final will be held in London at Wembley Stadium.

