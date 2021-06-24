UEFA Executive Committee Abolishes Away Goals Rule in All UEFA Club Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) abolished the away goal rule, a common way to break ties in two-leg fixtures, in all European club tournaments under the auspices of the organization, UEFA said on Thursday.

The abolition of this rule will take effect with the qualification of the UEFA club competitions for the season 2021/22.

The rule has been in effect in European club competition matches since 1965. According to it, in a two-leg fixture between teams, in case of equal number of goals scored in two matches, the advantage is given to the team that scored more away goals.