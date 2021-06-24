UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Executive Committee Abolishes Away Goals Rule In All UEFA Club Competitions

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

UEFA Executive Committee Abolishes Away Goals Rule in All UEFA Club Competitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) abolished the away goal rule, a common way to break ties in two-leg fixtures, in all European club tournaments under the auspices of the organization, UEFA said on Thursday.

The abolition of this rule will take effect with the qualification of the UEFA club competitions for the season 2021/22.

The rule has been in effect in European club competition matches since 1965. According to it, in a two-leg fixture between teams, in case of equal number of goals scored in two matches, the advantage is given to the team that scored more away goals.

Related Topics

Football All

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges post-budget dialogue focusing livest ..

13 minutes ago

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

58 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

1 hour ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.