UEFA Executive Committee to Discuss Euro 2020 Venues on June 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday announced plans to discuss venues for the 2020 European Football Championship during the June 17 meeting.

The issue was supposed to be settled on May 27, but the committee postponed the meeting to give cities time to confirm their intentions and readiness to host the UEFA games, which were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the UEFA statement, the committee will hold a teleconference meeting from June 17-18. On June 17, it will discuss the venues and schedule of the 2020 championship, among other things. On June 18, it will discuss the qualifying draw procedure for FIFA World Cup in 2022.

On March 17, the UEFA decided to postpone the 2020 European Football Championship until next year over the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are planned to take place in 12 cities across Europe.