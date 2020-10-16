MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) European football's governing body, UEFA, is exploring options to limit venues for the postponed Euro 2020 tournament next summer, media reported.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, UEFA officials may ax several host venues in order to reduce travel amid an ongoing pandemic, with Russia's St Petersburg, Azerbaijani capital Baku and Spain's Bilbao the first in the firing line.

Without citing any sources, The Sun reported that football executives are also exploring a worst-case scenario where the entire tournament is held in one nation.

UEFA is also holding out hope that fans will be able to attend games in any capacity but the bulk of the revenue will most certainly be reaped from television broadcasting and commercial deals, the tabloid said.

The Quadrennial pan-European tournament was set to take place across 12 cities in 2020 before it was postponed till 2021 as the pandemic spread across the world.