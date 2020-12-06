UEFA Expresses Condolences Over Death of Russian Football Player Ponedelnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has expressed condolences over the death of Viktor Ponedelnik, a Russian 1960 UEFA European Champion.

On Saturday, the football player's daughter Anastasia Ponedelnik said that her father had died at the age of 83. The Russian Football Union issued a statement, expressing its condolences to the football player's family.

"Viktor Ponedelnik died at the age of 83 - [he] scored the winning goal of the USSR team at the 1960 European Championship.

.. Eternal memory," UEFA wrote on its Russian-language Twitter account.

Ponedelnik scored the winning goal against Yugoslavia in the final of the 1960 European Nations' Cup, the first edition of the UEFA European Championship.

He played a total of 29 games as part of the USSR national team, scoring a total of 20 goals, before retiring in 1966. Ponedelnik was the last surviving participant of the the 1960 European Championship.