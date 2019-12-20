UEFA Fines Turkish Football Federation After Military Salutes by Players

The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined the Turkish Football Federation 50,000 euros ($55,400) after members of the Turkish national team performed military salutes during games with the teams of Albania and France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has fined the Turkish Football Federation 50,000 Euros ($55,400) after members of the Turkish national team performed military salutes during games with the teams of Albania and France

Turkey won against the Albanians on October 11 in Istanbul with 1-0 score, and reached a 1-1 draw with the French on October 14 in Saint-Denis.

"The CEDB has decided ... To fine the Turkish Football Federation ��50,000 as an overall punishment, to include inter alia the crowd disturbances by its supporters on the occasion of the UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying Round match between the national teams of Turkey and France on 14 October 2019," the UEFA said in a statement.

Sixteen Turkish players have also been reprimanded for manifestations of a non-sporting nature as their military salutes have been considered inappropriate due to the political context of the matches.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

The international community has largely decried the Turkish incursion, arguing it could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.