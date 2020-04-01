UEFA Football Finals for 2019/20 Season Could Be Played Without Audiences - Reports

The final games of the 2019/20 season of Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) Champions League and Europa League could take place behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK's Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The final games of the 2019/20 season of Union of European Football Associations' (UEFA) Champions League and Europa League could take place behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK's Independent newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The UEFA governing body will have a videoconference on the issue later in the day, but everyone involved is said to be in agreement with the UK that the season has to be concluded no matter what, accepting that the two most important finals might be played without viewers, according to the newspaper's sources.

There are currently a total of 421,808 confirmed cases in the EU and UK, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, which is nearly half the global toll.