UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Gives National Leagues Deadline Until May 25 To Notify Of Plans For Season Restart

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

UEFA Gives National Leagues Deadline Until May 25 to Notify of Plans for Season Restart

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has given the Premier League and other European leagues a deadline of May 25 to inform the European football's governing body about plans to restart domestic championships suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has given the Premier League and other European leagues a deadline of May 25 to inform the European football's governing body about plans to restart domestic championships suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in April, the UEFA held a video conference with 55 of its member federations and urged them to finish the current season once the coronavirus-related lockdown is lifted.

"National associations and/or leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format," a direction issued by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said.

Previously, the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as most European national championships, were suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The next UEFA Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for May 27, 2020.

Related Topics

Football Theodore April May 2020 Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

1 minute ago

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

17 minutes ago

US Energy Production Surpasses Consumption First T ..

1 minute ago

District Food Controller Hungu visits Toghserai, i ..

1 minute ago

Cell set up to monitor prices of essential items a ..

1 minute ago

Tax collection is likely to go down this year: IMF

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.