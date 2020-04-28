UEFA Gives National Leagues Deadline Until May 25 to Notify of Plans for Season Restart

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has given the Premier League and other European leagues a deadline of May 25 to inform the European football's governing body about plans to restart domestic championships suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has given the Premier League and other European leagues a deadline of May 25 to inform the European football's governing body about plans to restart domestic championships suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in April, the UEFA held a video conference with 55 of its member federations and urged them to finish the current season once the coronavirus-related lockdown is lifted.

"National associations and/or leagues should be in a position to communicate to UEFA by 25 May 2020 the planned restart of their domestic competitions including the date of restart and the relevant competition format," a direction issued by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said.

Previously, the Champions League and the Europa League, as well as most European national championships, were suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The next UEFA Executive Committee meeting is scheduled for May 27, 2020.