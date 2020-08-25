UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Gives Nod To Partial Fan Return For Super Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:51 PM

UEFA gives nod to partial fan return for Super Cup

UEFA announced Tuesday that 30 percent of stadium capacity would be filled at the Super Cup in Budapest where Champions League winners Bayern Munich face Europa League victors Sevilla

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :UEFA announced Tuesday that 30 percent of stadium capacity would be filled at the Super Cup in Budapest where Champions League winners Bayern Munich face Europa League victors Sevilla.

The game is scheduled for September 24 and will become the first international match to be played before a crowd, the coronavirus pandemic having forced games behind closed doors.

"While it has been important to show that football can carry on in difficult times, without fans, the game has lost something of its character," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"We hope to use the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest as a pilot that will begin to see the return of fans to our matches." Ceferin added: "We are working closely with the Hungarian federation and its government to implement measures to ensure the health of all those attending and participating in the game.

"We will not take risks with people's safety."After a meeting of its executive committee, UEFA said that "all other UEFA matches shall continue to be played behind closed doors until further notice", as initially decided July 9.

Related Topics

Football Budapest July September All Government Bayern Sevilla Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

22 minutes ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

38 minutes ago

Aleem Khan for ensuring wheat, flour monitoring ac ..

50 seconds ago

Maguire absent as trial opens in Greece

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.