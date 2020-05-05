UEFA Has No Plans to Adapt European Soccer Season to Calendar Year Format - Sources

The European soccer governing body UEFA has no plans to adopt a calendar year format in light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the suspension of almost all professional sports leagues across the world in March, multiple sources close to the situation told Sputnik

"UEFA has absolutely no plans to recommend switching from a fall-spring schedule to a spring-fall schedule," a source said.

Vice President of the global soccer governing body FIFA Victor Montagliani told Italian broadcaster Radio Sportiva on Sunday that officials could recommend altering the European and African soccer seasons from the current fall-spring schedule to a spring-fall calendar format.

Montagliani said that this was in response to the ongoing health crisis, although he added that the change could also potentially reduce disruption during the 2022 World Cup, which is due to be held in Qatar in November and December.

The World Cup has previously been held in the European off-season, in June and July.

As countries across Europe look to begin lifting social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, soccer leagues are looking to resume action. Sweden's Allsvenskan, one of the only European leagues that runs from spring to fall, plans to start its delayed season on June 15.

On Sunday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the country's Bild newspaper that he supported the restart of the Bundesliga season in May. Clubs in Germany's top flight have already resumed training in small groups, although it is expected that fans would not be allowed to attend games should the season resume.