UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Has No Plans To Adapt European Soccer Season To Calendar Year Format - Sources

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 09:12 PM

UEFA Has No Plans to Adapt European Soccer Season to Calendar Year Format - Sources

The European soccer governing body UEFA has no plans to adopt a calendar year format in light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the suspension of almost all professional sports leagues across the world in March, multiple sources close to the situation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The European soccer governing body UEFA has no plans to adopt a Calendar year format in light of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the suspension of almost all professional sports leagues across the world in March, multiple sources close to the situation told Sputnik.

"UEFA has absolutely no plans to recommend switching from a fall-spring schedule to a spring-fall schedule," a source said.

Vice President of the global soccer governing body FIFA Victor Montagliani told Italian broadcaster Radio Sportiva on Sunday that officials could recommend altering the European and African soccer seasons from the current fall-spring schedule to a spring-fall calendar format.

Montagliani said that this was in response to the ongoing health crisis, although he added that the change could also potentially reduce disruption during the 2022 World Cup, which is due to be held in Qatar in November and December.

The World Cup has previously been held in the European off-season, in June and July.

As countries across Europe look to begin lifting social distancing measures imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, soccer leagues are looking to resume action. Sweden's Allsvenskan, one of the only European leagues that runs from spring to fall, plans to start its delayed season on June 15.

On Sunday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told the country's Bild newspaper that he supported the restart of the Bundesliga season in May. Clubs in Germany's top flight have already resumed training in small groups, although it is expected that fans would not be allowed to attend games should the season resume.

Related Topics

World Sports Europe Interior Minister German FIFA Qatar Germany Sweden March May June July November December Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Council f ..

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves names of 33 winners of ..

46 minutes ago

Govt working on changes in tariff structure for up ..

49 minutes ago

Former fast bowler Muhammad Asif says many cricket ..

54 minutes ago

Mansha Pasha misses her little best girlfriend

1 hour ago

Dubai Police partners with Etisalat to enhance saf ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.