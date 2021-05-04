UrduPoint.com
UEFA Increases EURO 2020 Squad Lists From 23 To 26 Players

Tue 04th May 2021

UEFA Increases EURO 2020 Squad Lists From 23 to 26 Players

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) The UEFA executive committee on Tuesday approved special rules for the EURO 2020 football tournament, including the increase of teams' player lists from 23 to 26, in order to guarantee the smooth running of the competition in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UEFA press service said.

"To mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players for certain matches due to possible positive COVID-19 tests results and subsequent quarantine measures ordered by competent authorities, it has been decided to exceptionally increase the player list for all participating teams to 26 players," the press release read.

At the same time, 23 players will remain the maximum number permitted on the match sheet for each particular game in accordance with existing international football rules.

The special rules also allow unlimited replacements in the player list in case of serious injury or illness before the first match, if a replacement is medically certified.

"For the sake of clarity, players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been declared as 'close contacts' of a positive COVID-19 tested person - and therefore put in isolation - by way of an authorities' decision are considered cases of serious illness and can therefore be replaced before the first match with the approval of the UEFA administration," UEFA said.

Player lists for the EURO 2020 are to be submitted before June 1, 2021. The European Football Championship, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, is scheduled to be held from June 11 to July 11 in eleven European cities.

