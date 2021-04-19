UEFA Increases Number of Champions League Participants to 36 From 32 Teams Starting 2024

The Executive Committee of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Monday approved a change to the format of the Champions League starting in 2024, UEFA Deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti said at a briefing

According to the new format of the Champions League, the number of participants in the most prestigious club competition in Europe will increase to 36 teams from 32 now.