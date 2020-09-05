UrduPoint.com
UEFA Insist Scotland's Czech Trip Goes Ahead Despite Covid-19 Concerns

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:52 PM

Scotland's Nations League clash with the Czech Republic on Monday will go ahead as planned, UEFA said on Saturday despite the Czechs appearing to call the game off due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in their squad

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Scotland's Nations League clash with the Czech Republic on Monday will go ahead as planned, UEFA said on Saturday despite the Czechs appearing to call the game off due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus in their squad.

After beating Slovakia 3-1 on Friday, the Czech football association said the squad would be released back to their clubs.

The Czechs plans had been affected after West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Roma forward Patrik Schick were told to self-isolate after coming into contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.

The Czech FA delayed their departure for Slovakia by 24 hours while the entire squad was re-tested and the players made the 200-mile journey by road after splitting up into small groups.

However, a UEFA spokesperson told AFP: "The match is going ahead as scheduled." Scotland are due to travel to Olomouc on Sunday.

In Friday's statement, the Czech association said "There is great concern that the virus could spread further."According to UEFA's new regulations for international fixtures which were announced last week, matches will go ahead as long as a team has 13 available players after Covid-19 testing.

