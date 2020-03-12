UEFA Invites European Football Stakeholders to Discuss Response to Coronavirus on March 17

UEFA invited all European football stakeholders on Thursday to discuss by videoconference on March 17 the response to the rapid spread of novel coronavirus across Europe and its potential impact on scheduled events, including the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) UEFA invited all European football stakeholders on Thursday to discuss by videoconference on March 17 the response to the rapid spread of novel coronavirus across Europe and its potential impact on scheduled events, including the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

"In the light of the ongoing developments in the spread of COVID-19 across Europe and the changing analysis of the World Health Organisation, UEFA has today invited representatives of its 55 member associations, together with the boards of the European Club Association and the European Leagues and a representative of FIFPro, to attend meetings by videoconference on Tuesday 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak," UEFA said in a statement posted on its website.

According to the statement, discussions will include all domestic and European competitions, including UEFA EURO 2020.