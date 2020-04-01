UrduPoint.com
UEFA Issues Raft Of Fines To European Clubs

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:15 AM

Liverpool were fined 3,250 Euros ($3,565) for the setting off of fireworks during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :UEFA on Tuesday issued a multitude of fines to clubs in both the Champions League and Europa League, with deposed European champions Liverpool and Manchester City among a long list of teams punished.

Liverpool were fined 3,250 Euros ($3,565) for the setting off of fireworks during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico also received a fine of 24,000 euros for the "blocking of public passageways" during the first leg in the Spanish capital.

City meanwhile incurred a 3,000-euro fine for a "kit infringement" following the first leg of their clash away to Real Madrid last month.

Bayern Munich were hit with a combined fine of 40,000 euros for "transmitting a provocative message of offensive nature" and "crowd disturbances" during a 3-0 win over Chelsea in London.

Tottenham were fined 20,000 euros for a late kick-off in their game at home to RB Leipzig on February 19.

German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt (57,000 euros) and Wolfsburg (49,250 euros) were both sanctioned for a range of offences in the Europa League.

Manchester United (12,000 euros), Celtic (15,000 euros) and Rangers (20,500 euros) were also issued fines.

Porto incurred the steepest punishment with a collective fine of 63,000 euros for offences across both legs of their Europa League last-32 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Champions League and Europa League have both been frozen at the last-16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA will hold a videoconference on Wednesday with its 55 member federations as part of discussions on the potential rescheduling of matches postponed due to the deadly virus outbreak.

