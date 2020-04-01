UEFA Issues Raft Of Fines To European Clubs
Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:15 AM
UEFA on Tuesday issued a multitude of fines to clubs in both the Champions League and Europa League, with deposed European champions Liverpool and Manchester City among a long list of teams punished
Liverpool were fined 3,250 Euros ($3,565) for the setting off of fireworks during a 3-2 extra-time defeat in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at home to Atletico Madrid.
Atletico also received a fine of 24,000 euros for the "blocking of public passageways" during the first leg in the Spanish capital.
City meanwhile incurred a 3,000-euro fine for a "kit infringement" following the first leg of their clash away to Real Madrid last month.
Bayern Munich were hit with a combined fine of 40,000 euros for "transmitting a provocative message of offensive nature" and "crowd disturbances" during a 3-0 win over Chelsea in London.
Tottenham were fined 20,000 euros for a late kick-off in their game at home to RB Leipzig on February 19.
German clubs Eintracht Frankfurt (57,000 euros) and Wolfsburg (49,250 euros) were both sanctioned for a range of offences in the Europa League.
Manchester United (12,000 euros), Celtic (15,000 euros) and Rangers (20,500 euros) were also issued fines.
Porto incurred the steepest punishment with a collective fine of 63,000 euros for offences across both legs of their Europa League last-32 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.
The Champions League and Europa League have both been frozen at the last-16 stage due to the coronavirus pandemic.
UEFA will hold a videoconference on Wednesday with its 55 member federations as part of discussions on the potential rescheduling of matches postponed due to the deadly virus outbreak.