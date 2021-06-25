UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Launch Probe Into 'discriminatory Incidents' During Germany-Hungary Match

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

UEFA launch probe into 'discriminatory incidents' during Germany-Hungary match

UEFA announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into "potential discriminatory incidents" during Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary which was overshadowed by a row over a new Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into "potential discriminatory incidents" during Germany's 2-2 draw with Hungary which was overshadowed by a row over a new Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law.

European football's governing body did not specify in its statement what incidents were being investigated during the Euro 2020 match in Munich, which finished with the Germans qualifying for the last 16 and Hungary going out of the competition.

However a UEFA spokesperson told AFP that the probe regards "incidents and behaviour in the stands".

German daily Bild reported that Hungary supporters -- who are already being investigated for monkey chants during their team's 1-1 draw with France in Budapest -- directed anti-gay chants at Germany fans before kick-off on Wednesday.

An AFP journalist saw fans of both teams, including a German wearing rainbow colours, locked in angry exchanges which led to police intervening.

The match build-up had been dominated by UEFA's refusal to allow the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours in solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ community.

UEFA and the government of Hungary came under a hail of criticism after Budapest's new anti-LGBTQ law and the football body's refusal to light the Munich stadium.

Fans came to the game in rainbow colours, and one Germany supporter invaded the pitch with a rainbow flag during the Hungarian national anthem.

Related Topics

Football Police France German Germany Munich Budapest Hail Hungary Euro 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Is Digital A New Way Of Charitable Giving In Pakis ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad condemns terrorist attack on FC personnel

37 seconds ago

Say Bye-Bye to the Pain Points of Night Selfies an ..

22 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

40 seconds ago

Slovenians to mark 30th Independence Day with riva ..

41 seconds ago

24 held drugs, weapons seized in faisalabad

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.