UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Moves Dublin's Euro 2020 Matches To St. Petersburg, London

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:42 PM

UEFA Moves Dublin's Euro 2020 Matches to St. Petersburg, London

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday announced changes of venues for several Euro 2020 matches and confirmed that Saint Petersburg and London would replace Dublin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday announced changes of venues for several Euro 2020 matches and confirmed that Saint Petersburg and London would replace Dublin.

"The three Group E matches initially scheduled for Dublin, will be reallocated to the Saint Petersburg Stadium, which is already hosting three Group B matches and a quarter-final," the UEFA said in a statement, adding that London will host "the Round of 16 match initially scheduled in Dublin|.

The UEFA also said that four matches that were supposed to take place in Bilbao were moved to Seville.

Related Topics

Football London Dublin Bilbao Seville Petersburg Euro 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan chases 119 target in 2nd T20I match again ..

14 minutes ago

Lithuania Expels Two Staffers of Russian Embassy - ..

2 minutes ago

Sixteen Czech Diplomats to Leave Embassy in Moscow ..

2 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation

4 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience hot, dry weather on S ..

4 minutes ago

Benghazi win to throw CAF Cup group wide open

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.