The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday announced changes of venues for several Euro 2020 matches and confirmed that Saint Petersburg and London would replace Dublin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Friday announced changes of venues for several Euro 2020 matches and confirmed that Saint Petersburg and London would replace Dublin.

"The three Group E matches initially scheduled for Dublin, will be reallocated to the Saint Petersburg Stadium, which is already hosting three Group B matches and a quarter-final," the UEFA said in a statement, adding that London will host "the Round of 16 match initially scheduled in Dublin|.

The UEFA also said that four matches that were supposed to take place in Bilbao were moved to Seville.