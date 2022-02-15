UrduPoint.com

UEFA Offer Free Tickets To Fans For Their Loyalty During Covid-19

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2022 | 04:58 PM

UEFA offer free tickets to fans for their loyalty during Covid-19

UEFA are to offer 10,000 free tickets to supporters attending this season's men's Champions League final to "reward" them for their "support during the Covid-19 crisis"

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :UEFA are to offer 10,000 free tickets to supporters attending this season's men's Champions League final to "reward" them for their "support during the Covid-19 crisis".

Another 20,000 free tickets are to be distributed for other European club finals including 6,000 for the women's Champions League final in Turin, Italy on May 22.

The two clubs that reach the men's Champions League final -- to be played in the Krestovski Stadium in St-Petersburg on May 28 -- will be each given 5,000 tickets "to reward their most loyal supporters," said UEFA.

The finalists for the Europa League final (May 18) in Sevilla, Spain, will receive 4,000 freebies each, the clubs in the inaugural Europa Conference final, in Tirana (May 25), will have 3,000 apiece to hand out.

UEFA also said the price of the two lowest levels of tickets for the next three Champions League finals will be frozen -- the cheapest being 70 Euros ($79).

Related Topics

Tirana Turin Price Spain Italy May Women Sevilla

Recent Stories

Over 10,000 mw wind, solar energy to be added in n ..

Over 10,000 mw wind, solar energy to be added in national grid by 2030

50 seconds ago
 Man held over allegations of seven murders

Man held over allegations of seven murders

53 seconds ago
 PMSA, Customs seize drugs worth billions of rupees ..

PMSA, Customs seize drugs worth billions of rupees, arrest 7 including foreign n ..

54 seconds ago
 Russia Will Not Participate in Kiev-Initiated OSCE ..

Russia Will Not Participate in Kiev-Initiated OSCE Meeting - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Answers on Security Indivisibility ..

Moscow Expects Answers on Security Indivisibility From OSCE States - Lavrov

9 minutes ago
 Mother slaughters three children in tehsil Havelia ..

Mother slaughters three children in tehsil Havelian

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>