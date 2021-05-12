UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus Over Super League

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of European football, has opened a disciplinary investigation against football clubs Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus over their decision to stay in the failed European Super League project, the UEFA said on Wednesday

"Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," the statement said.

Last week, the UEFA said it would refer the matter of the clubs involved in the European Super League project to the competent UEFA disciplinary bodies. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus later said they would continue to push for reforms in modern football, despite pressure and threats from the UEFA. The clubs stressed that they are ready, if necessary, to revise the proposed approach to the Super League, but will not abandon the idea of the new tournament.

On April 19, 12 major European football clubs announced the establishment of a new championship, the so-called Super League, with the aim to revive the sport after the pandemic.

The decision was met with harsh criticism from the FIFA, UEFA, national associations and the global football community.

Additionally, the UEFA threatened to ban players participating in the Super League matches from European and world championships. As a result, nine of the 12 founding clubs left the project and signed a document declaring that the Super League project was a mistake.

The nine clubs English Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Italian Inter Milan and A.C. Milan, and Spanish Atletico Madrid will be reintegrated into the UEFA, but will face significant fines. The total amount of financial penalties is estimated at 15 million Euros (about $18 million), which will be reinvested into local football communities across Europe.

The remaining three clubs, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid, will face other consequences as decided by the UEFA disciplinary bodies.