UEFA orders Hungary to play three games behind closed doors over fans' 'discriminatory behaviour'

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :UEFA on Friday ordered Hungary to play their next three home matches behind closed doors and fined the Hungarian football federation 100,000 Euros for "the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters".

European football's governing body had opened an investigation into allegedly homophobic banners and monkey noises during Hungary's Euro 2020 group stage matches in Budapest and Munich.