UEFA Planning to Resume Champions League Matches in August - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) UEFA is planning to resume the Champions League matches on August 7-8, the Sky sports Italia broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, it is on these days that the first matches of the 1/8 finals will be played, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported that in this case, the teams will have to hold matches every three days for the finals to be held on August 29.

If such a Calendar is adopted for the current season, the Champions League 2020/21 will begin no earlier than October 20.