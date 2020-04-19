UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Planning To Resume Champions League Matches In August - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

UEFA Planning to Resume Champions League Matches in August - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) UEFA is planning to resume the Champions League matches on August 7-8, the Sky sports Italia broadcaster reported.

According to the media outlet, it is on these days that the first matches of the 1/8 finals will be played, which were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported that in this case, the teams will have to hold matches every three days for the finals to be held on August 29.

If such a Calendar is adopted for the current season, the Champions League 2020/21 will begin no earlier than October 20.

Related Topics

Sports August October Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

10 hours ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

10 hours ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

11 hours ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.