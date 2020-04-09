UEFA Pledges Help to Kids in Worst-Hit Countries, War Zones Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UEFA Foundation for Children joins Common Goal COVID-19 Response Fund, a charity organized by footballers, to help kids living in the worst-affected countries and conflict zones, the Union of European Football Associations said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) UEFA Foundation for Children joins Common Goal COVID-19 Response Fund, a charity organized by footballers, to help kids living in the worst-affected countries and conflict zones, the Union of European Football Associations said on Thursday.

"In these difficult times which affect many countries and especially the most fragile populations, it is important to coordinate and organise responses adapted to each situation. It is for this reason that the board of trustees of the UEFA Foundation for Children decided to join this initiative, to allow football to play a role of social responsibility," Aleksander Čeferin, the UEFA president and UEFA Foundation for Children chairman, said.

According to UEFA, it will fund charities focused on helping children living in the worst-hit communities across the world, including conflict zones.

The foundation will strive to ensure that its activities go further than just "short-term aims" and later continue "with a focus being placed on communities in conflict zones."

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1.5 million people have been infected with the virus globally, and more than 89,000 of them have died.