UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Postpone All Champions League And Europa League Matches Next Week

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 04:23 PM

UEFA postpone all Champions League and Europa League matches next week

All UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to be played next week have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said on Friday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :All UEFA Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to be played next week have been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, European football's governing body said on Friday.

The move comes after two of next week's four scheduled Champions League last 16, second legs -- between Manchester City and Real Madrid, and between Juventus and Lyon -- had already been called off on Thursday.

"Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

Related Topics

Football Lyon All Real Madrid Manchester City Juventus Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Karachi was ignored in the past but not no ..

3 minutes ago

Girl commits suicide over domestic issues in Faisa ..

15 minutes ago

South Sudan's road to peace marred by 'unconsciona ..

16 minutes ago

Children complex plans to introduce cardiac surger ..

16 minutes ago

Administration constitutes task force to control a ..

11 minutes ago

Cars, motorcycles lifter gang busted in Faisalabad ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.