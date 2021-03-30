UrduPoint.com
UEFA Postpone Virus-hit Lyon V PSG Women's Champions League Tie

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:33 PM

UEFA postpone virus-hit Lyon v PSG women's Champions League tie

UEFA on Tuesday accepted Covid-19 hit Lyon's request to postpone their women's Champion League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :UEFA on Tuesday accepted Covid-19 hit Lyon's request to postpone their women's Champion League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for Wednesday.

The defending champions on Monday asked European football's governing body to delay the game on Monday.

"OL advises that PCR tests carried out this Monday morning, in the context of the second leg quarter-final against PSG, revealed four positive cases of Covid-19 within the women's professional squad," the club said in a statement.

"The four positive cases are in addition to two others revealed at the end of last week, after PCR tests carried out on the entire squad before the trip to Dijon" in the French championship, the club added.

UEFA's website on Tuesday confirmed the fixture was "postponed" without elaborating.

Seven-time title winners Lyon are leading 1-0 after last week's first leg.

PSG qualified for the last eight despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie against Sparta Prague following a coronavirus outbreak of their own.

PSG had been placed under quarantine by French health authorities after a number of positive Covid tests.

As a result Sparta were awarded a 3-0 victory, but PSG still progressed having won the first leg 5-0 at home.

