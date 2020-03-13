UEFA Postpones All Games of Champions League, Europa League Scheduled for Next Week

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Friday that it postponed all games of the Champions League and the Europa League scheduled for next week due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Friday that it postponed all games of the Champions League and the Europa League scheduled for next week due to the threat of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed," UEFA said.

The organization promised to announce further decisions on all delayed matches in due course.