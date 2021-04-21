UrduPoint.com
UEFA President Ceferin Welcomes Manchester City's Withdrawal From Super League Project

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the decision of English football club Manchester City to withdraw from the European Super League project.

Earlier in the day, Manchester City became the first club to officially announce withdrawal from the Super League.

"I am delighted to welcome City back to the European football family," Ceferin said in a statement.

