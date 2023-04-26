UrduPoint.com

UEFA President Not Ruling Out That Champions League Final Could Be Held In US After 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 26, 2023 | 10:00 AM

UEFA President Not Ruling Out That Champions League Final Could Be Held in US After 2025

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), did not rule out on Tuesday that a Champions League final could take place in the United States after 2025.

"It's possible.

We didn't, we've started to discuss about that, but when, you know, one year it was the World Cup, (20)24 is Euro, this year is in Istanbul, (20)24 is London, and (20)25 is Munich, and after that, let's see," Ceferin said in an interview with Men in Blazers when asked about staging a Champions League final on the territory of the US.

The UEFA president said that "football is extremely popular in the United States these days," adding that "they will follow European football as basketball lovers follow NBA."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the US.

