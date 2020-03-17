UEFA proposes postponing Euro 2020 to 2021: source close to UEFA

UEFA has proposed postponing the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 at crisis meetings on Tuesday, a source close to European football's governing body told AFP

The move comes with football across the continent having ground to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns in several countries and border closures.