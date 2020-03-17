UrduPoint.com
UEFA Proposes Postponing Euro 2020 To 2021: Source Close To UEFA

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:18 PM

UEFA has proposed postponing the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 at crisis meetings on Tuesday, a source close to European football's governing body told AFP

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :UEFA has proposed postponing the European Championship, due to take place across the continent in June and July this year, until 2021 at crisis meetings on Tuesday, a source close to European football's governing body told AFP.

The move comes with football across the continent having ground to a halt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has led to lockdowns in several countries and border closures.

