UrduPoint.com

UEFA Raises No Objections To Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published September 10, 2022 | 12:31 AM

UEFA Raises No Objections to Russian-Bosnian Friendly Match - Reports

The European football's governing body UEFA has nothing against the national teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia playing a friendly match, Bosnian media cited its legal office as saying on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The European football's governing body UEFA has nothing against the national teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia playing a friendly match, Bosnian media cited its legal office as saying on Friday.

The Union of European Football Associations and the world football's authority FIFA have suspended all Russian teams from UEFA and FIFA competitions until further notice over the conflict in Ukraine.

The Bosnian news website Faktor said it had obtained a written response from Yann Hafner, a regulatory expert at the UEFA's legal affairs division, who said friendlies were outside of UEFA's competence.

The Football Union of Russia said that the match against the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina would take place in St. Petersburg on November 19. Russia also has friendly fixtures scheduled with Kyrgyzstan on September 24 as well as with Iran at a later date.

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine Iran Russia FIFA St. Petersburg Bosnia And Herzegovina Kyrgyzstan September November Media All From

Recent Stories

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

1 minute ago
 US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Agai ..

US to Continue to Work to Introduce Sanctions Against Kremlin Officials - State ..

1 minute ago
 Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Con ..

Those Evading Price Cap on Russian Oil to Face Consequences - US Treasury Offici ..

16 minutes ago
 US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to ..

US to Introduce UNGA Resolution Calling for End to Anti-Satellite Missile Tests ..

16 minutes ago
 US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above M ..

US, Allies to Set Price Cap on Russian Oil Above Marginal Production Cost - Trea ..

16 minutes ago
 Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib kills Over 20 N ..

Russian Airstrike in Syria's Idlib kills Over 20 Nusra Front fighters - Military

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.