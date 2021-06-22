- Home
UEFA Refuses To Light Munich Stadium In Rainbow Colours For Germany-Hungary Match
Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:05 PM
Munich (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA on Tuesday rejected plans by the city of Munich to light the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the Germany-Hungary Euro 2020 match in support of the LGBT community and to protest at a law passed by the Hungarian government.
"UEFA is a politically and religiously neutral organisation," said European football's governing body in a statement.
"Given the political context of this request -- a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament -- UEFA must refuse."