UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Reiterates 'strong Opposition' To European Super League

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

UEFA reiterates 'strong opposition' to European Super League

UEFA has repeated its "strong opposition" to a European Super League after the controversial project received a surprise shot in the arm from Josep Maria Bartomeu as he stood down as Barcelona president

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :UEFA has repeated its "strong opposition" to a European Super League after the controversial project received a surprise shot in the arm from Josep Maria Bartomeu as he stood down as Barcelona president.

In a resignation bombshell on Tursday night Bartomeu declared that one of his last acts as the Catalan team's chief had been to accept a proposal for Barcelona to play in "a future European Super League" which "would guarantee the financial stability of the club".

The notion of a splinter league for the continent's high rollers first surfaced through a series of leaked emails and documents in November 2018 claiming that a host of Europe's biggest clubs were working on plans for a 16-team Super League to kick off as early as 2021.

The idea was knocked on the head by European football boss Aleksander Ceferin the following February.

He vowed that while he and Andrea Agnelli, president of the European Club Association (ECA), were in office "there will be no Super League. This is not a promise. It is a fact".

Responding to Bartomeu's Tuesday night admission for the first time of the project's existence UEFA told AFP that Ceferin "has clearly indicated on several occasions UEFA is strongly opposed to a Super League".

Any Super League involving only Europe's wealthiest clubs would be in direct conflict with the UEFA-run Champions League and Europa League, competitions open to any team based on their domestic league performances.

"The principles of solidarity, promotion, relegation and of open leagues are non-negotiable," UEFA said.

"This is what is behind European football and makes the Champions League the best sporting competition in the world." European football's ruling body said it refused to "destroy" its crown jewel, pointing out that "a superleague of 10, 12 or even 24 clubs" with the risk of outsiders crashing the party would become "inevitably boring".

Last week FIFA president Gianni Infantino denied his purported support of a Super League, telling a Swiss newspaper that "I'm interested in the Club World Cup, not the Superleague".

"What attracts me is not Bayern against Liverpool, but Bayern against Boca Juniors of Buenos Aires," he said, adding that he wanted to give clubs outside Europe "a global dimension".

Related Topics

Football World Europe FIFA Buenos Aires Liverpool Barcelona February November 2018 From Best Bayern Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

16 minutes ago

GKMC organizes workshop on medical ethics

5 minutes ago

'PTI govt determined to empower women'

5 minutes ago

Another two patients loss battle against COVID at ..

11 minutes ago

Over 500,000 virus cases worldwide in new daily re ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.