UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Releases 236 Mn Euros To Aid Member Federations

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

UEFA releases 236 mn euros to aid member federations

UEFA said on Monday it had allocated 236.5 million euros ($256 million) to its 55 member associations to help overcome the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :UEFA said on Monday it had allocated 236.5 million Euros ($256 million) to its 55 member associations to help overcome the financial impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Each national federation will receive 4.3 million euros which can be used towards "its own priorities in light of the negative impact of the coronavirus on football at all levels," the body said in a statement.

The funds come from UEFA's HatTrick assistance programme which was created in 2004 to support development projects for each member federation. The programme will have distributed 2.6 billion euros by 2024, UEFA said.

"Our sport is facing an unprecedented challenge brought about by the COVID-19 crisis. UEFA wants to help its members to respond in ways that are appropriate to their specific circumstances," said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

"As a result, we have agreed that up to 4.3 million euros per association, paid for the remainder of this season and next, as well as part of the investment funding, can be used as our members see fit to rebuild the football community." Last week European football's governing body released almost 70 million euros in benefit payments to clubs struggling financially during the health crisis.

The money was originally put aside to be paid to clubs who had released players for international matches after the completion of the European Championship qualifying play-offs.

Global governing body FIFA announced on Friday it would release $150 million to its 211 member associations "as the first step of a relief plan".

Those funds originate from the Forward 2.0 programme, which was launched in 2016 and will provide $1.746 billion in total.

Related Topics

Football FIFA Money 2016 All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

46 minutes ago

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

1 hour ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

1 hour ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

1 hour ago

Shibli Faraz has deep socio-political analysis: Za ..

6 minutes ago

New Jersey Reports 106 New COVID-19 Fatalities, Br ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.