UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UEFA Representatives To Visit St. Petersburg In Feb Or Mar Within Euro 2020 Preparation

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

UEFA Representatives to Visit St. Petersburg in Feb or Mar Within Euro 2020 Preparation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The in-person visit of representatives of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to St. Petersburg within preparation for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship is expected in late February or early March, Alexey Sorokin, the head of Russia's Euro 2020 organizing committee, told Sputnik.

The European Championship, which retains the name Euro 2020, will be held in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg, from June 11 to July 11, 2021. The arena on Krestovsky Island will host three Group B matches, as well as one quarterfinal of the tournament.

"An in-person visit of UEFA representatives to St. Petersburg is expected in late February or early March," Sorokin said.

Related Topics

Football Russia Visit St. Petersburg Euro February March June July 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

6 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

50 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

51 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

51 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.