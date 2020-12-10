UEFA Representatives to Visit St. Petersburg in Feb or Mar Within Euro 2020 Preparation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The in-person visit of representatives of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to St. Petersburg within preparation for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship is expected in late February or early March, Alexey Sorokin, the head of Russia's Euro 2020 organizing committee, told Sputnik.

The European Championship, which retains the name Euro 2020, will be held in 12 European cities, including St. Petersburg, from June 11 to July 11, 2021. The arena on Krestovsky Island will host three Group B matches, as well as one quarterfinal of the tournament.

"An in-person visit of UEFA representatives to St. Petersburg is expected in late February or early March," Sorokin said.