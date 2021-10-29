UrduPoint.com

UEFA Sanction Union Berlin After Anti-Semitic Abuse

UEFA sanction Union Berlin after anti-Semitic abuse

UEFA has ordered Union Berlin to close two stand sections for their next Europa Conference League home match after visiting Israeli fans suffered ant-Semitic abuse in a recent European game

UEFA has ordered Union Berlin to close two stand sections for their next Europa Conference League home match after visiting Israeli fans suffered ant-Semitic abuse in a recent European game.

UEFA's disciplinary committee cited "racist behaviour" for the sanction after Union fans subjected visiting Israeli supporters to verbal abuse at Berlin's Olympic Stadium when the home side beat Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in September.

The Berlin club apologised for their fans' behaviour.

After identifying one of the perpetrators, Union banned him indefinitely and handed the details to police, who are investigating.

Union also applied to the German Football Association (DFB) to ban the individual from all football stadiums in Germany.

Two sections of Berlin's Olympic Stadium must be empty next Thursday when Union host Feyenoord in their next Europa Conference League match.

The vacant sections will be covered by a banner bearing the words "#NoToRacism".

Union Berlin have moved their home European matches to the city's Olympic Stadium, where arch rivals Hertha Berlin play, to meet UEFA requirements.

More Stories From Sports

