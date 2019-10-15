UEFA Says Investigates Possible Political Provocation by Turkish National Team Players

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has launched an investigation into the possible provocative behavior by Turkish national team players after two military greeting-style celebrations of goals during European Championship 2020 qualifiers.

The Turkish national team won a home match against Albania (1-0) on October 14 and tied away match against France (1-1). In both matches, during the celebration of the goals, the players of the Turkish national team performed a military greeting, obviously paying a tribute to their country's ongoing military operation in northern Syria.

"An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to initiate disciplinary investigations with regard to potential provocative political behaviour by players of the national team of the Turkish Football Federation on the occasion of the 2020 European Championship Qualifying Round matches played against the national team of the Football Association of Albania on 11 October 2019 and the national team of the French Football Federation on 14 October 2019, respectively," the statement says.

Following the incidents, French sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu called on the UEFA to punish the Turkish national team, while Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora addressed the UEFA with a request to consider stripping Istanbul of the right to host the scheduled UEFA Champions League 2019/2020 final in connection with the military operation of Turkey in northern Syria.

Political statements during the competitions are prohibited by the UEFA.

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias.