UEFA Says Online Platform For Reselling Euro 2020 Tickets Will Launch on February 26

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The official online platform for reselling match tickets for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will launch on February 26, according to the association's official website.

The platform will allow fans to resell their tickets at face value, which will reduce the risk of fraud and ensure buyers receive the full sum initially paid, UEFA stated.

Earlier in February, UEFA announced that ticket demand for Euro 2020 has broken previous records.

The association stated that there were a total of 28.3 million requests for an available 2.5 million match tickets, double the amount sought during the previous tournament, which was held in France four years ago.

UEFA Euro 2020 is scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12. Matches will be held in twelve cities across the continent. The Russian city of St. Petersburg will play host to three group stage games and one quarterfinal, while the final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.