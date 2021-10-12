UrduPoint.com

UEFA Seeks Candidates To Host Euro-2028

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:18 PM

UEFA seeks candidates to host Euro-2028

UEFA opened the process of finding a host for football's 2028 European Championships on Tuesday with a final decision on who will be the host nation in September 2023

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :UEFA opened the process of finding a host for football's 2028 European Championships on Tuesday with a final decision on who will be the host nation in September 2023.

National football federations have until March 2022 to declare their interest, with joint applications welcome from neighbouring countries.

UEFA have stipulated that any candidate must possess a "minimum of one stadium, preferably 2 stadiums, with at least 50,000 net seating capacity" with seven more at around 30-40,000.

Euro 2028 is set to take place over 51 matches and feature 24 teams, as did this year's rescheduled Euro 2020 won by Italy.

Related Topics

Football Italy Euro March September 2020 From

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

8 minutes ago
 RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 202 ..

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on I ..

Govt to adopt constitutional, legal procedure on ISI, DG's appointment: Fawad

5 minutes ago
 SECP approves various technology driven solutions ..

SECP approves various technology driven solutions under 2nd cohort of Regulatory ..

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 ..

Prime Minister, Sindh governor for celebrating 12 Rabiul Awal in befitting manne ..

5 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.